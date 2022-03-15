CDD criticizes Bagbin’s outburst on Dep. Speakers voting

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Civil Society Organization, Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has criticized the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for his comments on the Supreme Court ruling allowing the Deputy Speakers to vote when presiding over the House.



Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr Monday, the Senior Programs Manager for CDD, Paul Aborampah Mensah disclosed that the Speaker has demonstrated so well concerning his Deputy Speaker overturning his decision, so he should not have taken a side on the ruling.



“I wasn’t expecting him to chip in at this time, because he is the father of the House. He is the leader of the House and as they themselves said they weren’t expecting their issue to be sent to the Court. Because they are all equal status on their own as far as the three arms of government are a concern.



“So as a father of the House, for me as a governance person I wasn’t expecting him to come in as quickly as he did. I was expecting him even at this time call them and paint the clear picture to them that they are disgracing themselves. It is not good they send their issue to their sister arm of government to deal with it,” he opined.



Mr. Aboramah continued “I was expecting him to chart a peaceful way forward to have this resolved. But as soon as you the father you jump in and you take sides it is going to be difficult to bring your children together. Going forward I think Honorable Speaker should act as a father.”



President Akufo-Addo commenting on the Supreme Court ruling on the Deputy Speakers voting right has said Parliament is not above the law.



“All organs of the state including me as the head of the executive, are subject to the constitution. There is nobody or organ in the Ghanaian state that is above the laws of the land. To suggest that Parliament should operate without interference is to advocate for the very matter we have tried to avoid, the concentration of power. We have had that experience before and don’t want that.



“As far as I can see it, and I think the Supreme Court has confirmed it, the matters involved in this are open and shut, they are black and white. There can be no dispute about the issues that the gentleman took to the Supreme Court,” President Akufo-Addo said during an interaction with the media on Thursday.



Reacting to the President, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, described his comments as myopic.



“The SC decision is to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament. The trend of unanimity is equally troubling. It doesn’t help explore and expand our legal jurisprudence,” he added.



Mr. Bagbin also noted the President should know that the issue is not about which organ is above the law and who is not, rather the question of political doctrine.



“The President’s comment is myopic and unfortunate. It only goes to worsen the schism between the Executive and Parliament. The impartiality of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Presiding Officer has been pressured and fought for by this country throughout our democratic development.”