CCTV footage of Achimota daylight robbery emerges

• The footage shows four armed robbers on two motorbikes were involved in the robbery



• The robbers shot another motor rider after mistaking him for a police officer



• The police have asked the public to volunteer any information that can help with investigations





A CCTV footage of the Hollywood-style daylight robbery that occurred at Achimota on Monday has gone viral.



The video which was intercepted by news portal, The Ghana Report, shows how the robbery was staged.



It comes 72 hours after news broke of a daylight robbery that shook the nation. The incident, which is the latest of recent robberies to hit the country has created uneasiness among the populace.



The victim, who had allegedly gone to withdraw money from the bank, was parked at the Achimota overhead traffic light, waiting to make a turn unto the N1 and join the Lapaz road when a hawker approached her.



Shortly after that, a motorbike with two occupants parked in front of the car while another, also with two occupants, parked by its right doors.



The pillion passengers from both bikes, wielding guns, got down and approached the vehicle.



One of them opened the door and immediately retreated with the bag of money.



Both bikes then sped off with the loot.







Background



A motor rider was shot by robbers who attacked the woman at Achimota Old Station around midday, on Monday, September 20, 2021.



Reporting from the scene of the incident, Mark Bryon of UTV narrated that the robbers trailed the woman from the Universal Merchant Bank, Abeka Branch where she had withdrawn an amount of GH¢20,000.00 and robbed her.



According to the reporter, the robbers in the act demanding the money from the woman who was driving in her car mistook an oncoming motor rider for a police officer and shot at him.



For fear of getting the motor rider who was shot for the second time killed amid warning shots, the woman handed over the money to the robbers whothen bolted on their motorbike from the scene.



A military team around the area arrived on the scene but met the absence of the thieves.



A Ghana Police Service in a statement, signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General for Public Affairs, said the police were pursuing three persons believed to have been involved in the incident.



“The police in Accra are seriously pursuing three persons for allegedly robbing a 33-year-old woman off GH¢29,000 today, Monday, September 20, 2021, at gunpoint at Apenkwa.



“The victim escaped unhurt, however, a bystander sustained some injuries and is responding to treatment,” the statement added.



The police called on the public to volunteer information to their toll free lines, adding: “We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them.”