CCTV captures man stealing laptops at BOST head office

24 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company says it has reported a case of theft at its head office to the Ghana Police Service.



In an announcement shared on their Facebook page, BOST posted CCTV images of a middle-aged man in a blue long-sleeved shirt and black pants with a backpack, walking through their reception area.



Another shot of the man shows him packing what is said to be a laptop from one of the workstations into his backpack.



The time stamp on the images put the incident occurrence at Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at about 05:19 and 05:20. Though the specific time, whether morning or evening, was not indicated on same, the incident is believed to have happened at dawn when the building was most likely empty without staff.



“The gentleman in the shots below entered the Head Office of BOST in Dzorwulu, Accra and made away with a number of laptops. The case has been reported to the police and is under investigation,” the BOST notice reads.



The company has appealed for public support in getting the suspect arrested, adding that he poses a threat to society if he is allowed to walk free.



“We are hereby calling on the general public to help identify and arrest this dangerous character for prosecution and retrieval of the stolen assets.



“He poses a danger to the larger society when left free to roam freely out there.



“Please call the Police or contact BOST on: 030 277 5497 or 030 277 0546 if you have any information regarding this individual,” the notice added.



