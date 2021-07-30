CCTV captures armed robbers attacking mobile money vendor

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The North East Region Police command has arrested two suspected robbers at Nasia in the Walewale Municipality for stealing from a Mobile Money Vendor.



This was after a CCTV Camera installed in the mobile money vendor’s shop captured the entire drama during the robbery.



The arrested suspects are Fuseini Yakubu, 25, and Wahab Yakubu, 28.



The robbery incident occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.



ASP Robert Anabiik, the Acting North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer in a statement confirmed the arrest of the two persons.



The suspects believed to have attacked the mobile money vendor, Ibrahim Abubakari, at his shop in Nasia, a suburb of the Walewale municipality and robbed him an amount of Ghc25,000.00.



According to him, the mobile money vendor and some individuals who were at the shop to transact business were all made to lay on their stomachs.



He said the owner of the shop after the incident handed over the CCTV video recordings to the police, which aided the investigations and arrest of the two.



According to ASP Robert Anabiik, the police have placed an amount of Ghc2,000 bounty for the arrest of other two persons who are currently on the run.



He used the opportunity to thank the youth and people of Nasia who assisted the Police to arrest the suspects, and however appealed to the people of Nasia to remain calm and cooperate with the police to bring the perpetrators to book.



The two suspects according to him are being processed for court.