CCF support women in farming at Osimpo

Regional News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Crime Check Foundation’s (CCF) bid to eradicate poverty keeps extending as some poor women at Osimpo, a farming community in the Central Region have been supported.



In a visit to the deprived community, four women who are farmers, benefited from the Foundation’s, ‘Village Charity Series’ aimed at helping to improve the lives of villagers.



The women, Mary Otu, Agnes Akyere, Esi Mansah, and Akua Manan received support in the sum of Three Hundred Ghana cedis (Ghc 300) each.



The joy in their faces after receiving the money could tell the respite the support has brought them as they narrated the hardship they endure.



In an interaction with the team, Agnes Akyere said she could barely make a square meal a day because she has not been able to cultivate any crop on her farm.



Another major challenge she said they face is the poor road network from their village to market centers in big towns.



“Vehicles barely come here, so we are unable to take our farm produce to the market to sell. This has made life difficult for us here. This season, for instance, I have not cultivated anything on my farmland because we have not had rains,” she lamented.



Madam Akyere indicated that they are also unable to easily access health care because there are no facilities near them. She appealed to the government to turn attention to them.



According to her, the support will cushion them from post-harvest losses.



The support was made through the contributions of CCF’s donors, Hajia Amina who is based in the US, and Williams in the UK.



The women thanked the Foundation and its donors for their concern for them. “God bless your work and see you through all dangers of life,” they prayed.