CBOD presents 20 laptops to University of Ghana

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: Kwesi Hayford, Contributor

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has donated 20 laptop computers to the University of Ghana (UG) in support of the school’s ‘One student, One laptop’ initiative.



The ‘One Student, One Laptop’ initiative, which was announced by the VC earlier this year, is aimed at ‘supporting needy students in the new virtual learning environment. Under the project, less-privileged members of the University community will each be given a laptop to help facilitate online teaching and learning.



The laptops were presented by the outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CBOD, Senyo Hosi, to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, on Wednesday, July 27.



Mr. Hosi congratulated the Vice Chancellor and her team on the commencement of the university’s digitisation project, which he described as ‘visionary’, and affirmed CBOD’s interest in supporting the cause.



“The world has now become a global village, and our children are competing on a global scale. The world is getting very competitive, and it therefore needs visionary leadership to see that and start preparing for our children’s future. I see you and your management doing just that,” he stated.



“I believe that steps like these can help reverse the entire status quo, and position this university where it really belongs as the foremost university in Africa and the torchbearer of knowledge and direction for future generations beyond our time”.



On her part, Prof. Appiah Amfo expressed gratitude to Mr. Hosi and the CBOD delegation for the donation. She reiterated that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to make significant changes to traditional teaching and learning methods and that the University of Ghana is appreciative of CBOD’s decision to support the university’s initiative.



“We are very grateful for this support,” she said. “It will contribute immensely to one component of our ‘One Student, One Laptop’ initiative, which is for needy students who are unable to afford their own devices to help them navigate the digital terrain for their academic work. It is to help them in such a way that by the time they graduate, they have their disciplinary content and are also adept at using computers.”



Pro Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs, Professor Gordon A. Awandare, also thanked Mr Hosi and CBOD for their benevolence.