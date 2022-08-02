CAMFED Ghana, GES partner to strengthen guidance and counseling in schools

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: GNA

Senior High School Guidance and Counselling Coordinators from the Western and Bono regions Monday began a three-day capacity-building workshop on preparing students to transition to the world of work successfully.



The lead and regional coordinators will receive the requisite knowledge, skills and attitudes for the provision of professional career guidance, mentorship and related services for in-school youth and various actors in education.



Being held in the Ashanti Region, the programme is organised by CAMFED Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.



A release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said that the workshop would be facilitated by a team of consultants and CAMFED’s Regional Programme Coordinators and Learner Facilitators.



Participants will also sharpen their skills in helping to build the psychosocial well-being of school personnel and students; strategies for keeping schools safe; teacher mentorship; mentorship; and contemporary issues in career guidance and counselling.



The Teacher Mentor Training Manual, Operational Guide to the Mentorship Manual, and the Preparing for the World of Work Manual will be the main resource materials for the workshop.



CAMFED Ghana has collaborated with the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the Ghana Education Service to develop the ‘My Better World’ Preparing for the World of Work Manual for final year senior high school students as part of the implementation of the Young Africa Works program of CAMFED Ghana.



The My Better World curriculum is delivered by CAMFED’s Learner Facilitators to final-year senior high school students and has content focused on career planning and work readiness.



It is also designed to position learners to transition smoothly into entrepreneurship and self-employment as well as paid formal employment.



The new work-readiness curriculum builds upon a key intervention that CAMFED Ghana rolled out in the education space some years ago - the ‘My Better World’ (MBW) programme, the release said.



The MBW curriculum was designed with young people in Africa to help girls and boys in rural districts to succeed at school and make a successful post-school transition.



The programme helps students to build confidence, gain life and learning skills, set goals, and learn how to achieve them.



The tailored curriculum, the statement added, is to boost children’s aptitude for learning and enhance prospects after school.



It is being delivered by 2,556 Learner Guides in 760 primaries, junior high and senior high schools and has reached 48,453 learners in 2022.



It said CAMFED Ghana and its partners are confident that the MBW Preparing for the World of Work curriculum would be useful in supporting final year secondary school students to transition smoothly into entrepreneurship, self-employment or paid formal employment to be positioned to contribute meaningfully to national development.



