CAGD to be strict on MDAs’ spending – Ofori-Atta hints

The Controller and Accountant General Department

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) will ensure that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) spend within their budget for the 2021 fiscal year.



He said this on Wednesday, October 28 when he presented the government budget statement for the first quarter of 2021 to Parliament.



“The Controller and Accountant General [Department] will ensure that all ministries, department and agencies operate strictly within the levels set in the expenditure in the appropriation.”



Mr Ofori-Atta is seeking parliamentary approval for over GH¢27 billion for the first quarter of 2021.



He said this amount is for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the government in respect of the period.



In a budget statement presented to Parliament, the Finance Minister asked the House to pass a resolution for him to withdraw an estimated GH¢27,434,180,520.00 from the Consolidated Fund.



“For the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the of the Government in respect of the period expiring three months from the beginning of the financial year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of the 2021 Financial year.”





