CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC arrive in Tunisia ahead of Club Africain clash

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC have arrived in Tunis ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Tunisian giants Club Africain.



The Ghana Premier League side touched down on Thursday and will immediately start preparations for Sunday's game.



The Ghana FA Cup winners will engage the Tunisian giants on Sunday in their first-ever appearance at the group stage of the competition.



The Dawu-based club will be hoping to get off to a bright start when they face the former African champions.



Dreams FC are in the same group as Academica do Lobito of Angola and Nigeria's Rivers United.



The Ghana Premier League side reached the group stage after beating Milo de Kankan of Guinea and Sierra Leone's Kallon FC.