CACI Bantama Central donates to 6 institutions to climax 2021 40 Days Fasting & Prayers

Religion of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: Ivan Heathcote-Fumador, Contributor

The General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church International has indicated that churches in Ghana cannot sit on the fence while a section of Ghanaians clamour for the country to be fixed.



Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong gave the charge at the Central Branch of the Christ Apostolic Church International at Bantama in the Ashanti Regional Capital Kumasi; when the church donated items worth GHC25,000 to some three orphanages and three underprivileged missions of the Christ Apostolic fold.



Explaining the motive for the gesture done annually to mark the end of its 40 day fasting and prayers, the respected clergyman pointed out: “Christ came with the anointing of God to preach to the poor.



His ministry was spiritual but it had a strong impact on things that happened in the physical.



“So we see this as a continuation of the ministry of Christ Jesus because he ministered to the poor by feeding them and giving them the word of consolation and blessed them. We think this is what the church must do in such a time as this,” he added.



The donation comprised bags of rice, cooking oil, confectionaries, provisions, toiletries, sanitary products; bales of clothing and footwear and an undisclosed amount of money.



The donations were offered to the Kumasi children's home; the Bekwai Destitute infirmary and the Remar Rehabilitation Center at Edwenase in the Kwadaso Municipality.



The rest were conveyed to the Christ Apostolic Missions in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and Gurugu Katariga Assembly in the Northern Region.



Expressing the need for the church to be fully involved in seeking the welfare of the country, Apostle Amponsah Frimpong averred:



“The church has a responsibility in dealing with the spiritual and moral upbringing of the society however, we don’t eat the Holy Ghost. So the church must also express interest in material things.



“If people are asking for the nation to be fixed, we have nothing against anyone. We believe that leadership in authority has a business to do. We think they are doing it but the church also has a role to play in supporting the political leadership and our chiefs and in fixing the nation, I believe everybody should have their hands on deck,” he insisted.









Acknowledging the donation of the church, a former Chief Executive for the Amansie West District and founder for the Remar Rehabilitation Center, Charles Oti Prempeh commended the Christ Apostolic Church for the show of magnanimity in coming to the aid of the home.



“There are many churches in the region but the CACI Bantama Central is the first to make such a donation to us and we believe what they have done will inspire other churches to do the same,” he stated.







The annual forty day fasting and prayer has become a pillar on the church’s calendar as it takes time to pray all kinds of prayer for the spiritual edification and breakthrough of its members and the nation.



