CACI Bantama Central Assembly donates to three needy institutions

Religion of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Bantama Central Assembly, has donated quantities of relief items to three needy institutions in the Ashanti Region.



The institutions are the Bekwai Destitute Infirmary, Kumasi Children’s Home and Remar Rehabilitation Centre.



The items worth GHc40,000.00 included bags of maize, rice, bags of beans, gari, tins of milo and milk, boxes of oats, 300 pieces of bread, drinking water, soft drinks, cooking oil, cleaning detergents, toilet tissues, clothes and shoes among other things.



The Church also presented an undisclosed amount to the beneficiary institutions.



Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, the General Secretary, CACI, presenting the items to the beneficiary institutions, said the church had a responsibility to reach out to the less privileged in the society.



He indicated that it was a blessing and relief when Christians offered such gestures towards the welfare of people in the community.



The donations, according to the Church, were to climax activities of a 40-day fasting and prayer organised by the Church.



It has since 2018 donated quantities of such items to the needy in society, assuring them of hope, love, selflessness and task of being Christians.



Apostle Frimpong commended CACI Bantama Central Assembly for their continued support to the disadvantaged and called on other religious bodies to make efforts of donating to needy people.



He used the occasion to counsel Ghanaians to refrain from undertaking actions that were likely to cause chaos and turmoil to the peace that the country was enjoying.



“Every Ghanaian has the right to express him or herself but we must be conscious of our actions, especially, when demonstrating against pressing issues.



The least careful you are can turn a peaceful demonstration into a bloody one, and this can mar the peaceful Ghana we enjoy today,” he observed.



Apostle Frimpong pledged that the Church would continue to reach out to the less privileged in the society and give hope to them.



Mr Samuel Joe Amissah, the Director of Remar Rehabilitation Centre, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary institutions, expressed appreciation to the Church for its support to them in the past years.



He said the donations had come at a timely hour where the economic situation in the country had challenges, indicating that the items would go a long way in addressing their feeding and clothing needs.



Mr. Amissah called on individuals and corporate organizations to continually reach out to needy institutions with help.







