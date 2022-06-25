C/R: Yamoransa chief frets over activities of drug addicts in Mankessim market

Regional News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Odikro of Yamoransa who also doubles as the Obaatan of Nkusukum Traditional Council in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, Nana Beenyi III has lamented how drug addicts have taken over the Mankessim market, one of the biggest Market centers in the Central Region.



According to the Chief, the level at which armed robbers and drug addicts have taken over the Mankessim market is beyond his understanding.



He said the rampant killing of people in the Mfantseman Municipality is very worrying and tarnishing the image of the area.



He is therefore charging the security officers in the Mfantseman Municipality to beef up security to ensure that law-abiding residents go about their activities safely and in peace.



“We always get reports of unscrupulous persons snatching peoples bags, properties, murdering people, particularly in the Mankessim market which police must act immediately to stop the development.



Nana Beenyi III was speaking at the launch of the 2022 Odambea Festival at Yamoransa.



He appealed to all Natives from the Nkusukum Traditional Council to come home and celebrate the Festival and join in developing the Nkusukum Traditional area.