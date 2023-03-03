C/R: Woman bites off trader’s eyelid over GH¢20 debt

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

A 29-year-old businesswoman in Twifo Prafo in the Central region is currently battling for her eyesight after a debtor to whom she credited slippers worth GH¢20 cedis bit off her eyelid.



According to a Peace FM reporter from the area, Akosua Akyere Kumiwaa; The culprit was one Linda, who had purchased the said slippers from Elizabeth Kwartemaa.



She explained that Linda hesitated to make payment after buying the slippers leading to a confrontation after months of not being able to retrieve her money.



According to her, in the ensuing disagreement, Linda leapt onto Elizabeth and bit off her eyelid.



“A lady named Linda credited slippers from one Elizabeth Kwartema in November 2022. So, Elizabeth met Linda at the marketplace and demanded her payment or that Linda returns the slippers. So, during the confrontation, Linda bit off Elizabeth’s eyelid,” she narrated.



The reporter added that Elizabeth was taken to the hospital for treatment while Linda was detained by the police to aid in the investigation.



