C/R: Two mobile money fraudsters arrested at Kasoa, 2 others on the run

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Kasoa District police Command has arrested two notorious Mobile Money fraudsters who defrauded a vendor of GH1,000 at Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.



Report gathered by Kasapa FM, revealed that four gentlemen in a Toyota Camry black colour with the registration number GC 9123 – 21 went to a mobile money vendor and asked the latter to deposit GH1000 into their account. Right after the money hit their account, the suspects quickly entered the car and sped off without giving the vendor the physical cash.



The Vendor then hired a motor bike and gave them a hot chase leading to the arrest of two under the Kasoa Overhead.



The other two managed to escape and are on the currently on the run.



It took the intervention of some residents to save the two suspects as they were nearly lynched.



The Suspect are in the custody of Kasoa Police Custody to assist police investigation.



According to the police they will be arraigned before the law court on Monday.