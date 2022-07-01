C/R: Stop children from becoming okada riders – Education Director appeals to parents

Regional News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Education Director for the Awutu Senya District, Mr Isaac Kwesi Akwaah Arhin, has urged parents not to allow their children to venture into the commercial okada business.



The Education Director expressed dissatisfaction that parents neglect their financial obligations to school-going children especially when they reach their final year in Junior High School thus forcing the children to venture into okada riding.



Addressing the media on the sidelines of a stakeholders’ conference at Awutu Senya in the Central Region, he said “let’s advise our children to desist from engaging in riding okada and pragyia as a money-making venture especially after their [BECE] registration. We want to tell our kids that education is important because if you have it, everything else will be added to you.’’



The Educationist also told the media that because most parents or guardians quit supporting their children financially at the age of 15, some students are occasionally forced into early relationships which he described as very upsetting.



Mr. Isaac Akwaah also told Angel News reporter, Opanyin Darko, that “persons responsible for making female students pregnant must put a stop to that behaviour” so that the children can have a good education and secure their future.



The Director of Education utilized the occasion to appeal to all stakeholders involved in education, especially NGOs, philanthropists, pastors, entrepreneurs, chiefs, business entities among others within the region to support the Awutu Senya District in terms of educational infrastructure.



He pointed out that several schools in the Awutu Senya District lack libraries, ICT laboratories, and a host of other facilities which would facilitate teaching and learning.



“When it comes to education, government alone can not do it all, so we need the support of stakeholders to complement government efforts,” he appealed.