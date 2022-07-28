C/R: Road accidents involving private vehicles increase by 27.6%  

Regional News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in the Central Region has revealed that for the first half of 2022, the number of road accidents involving private vehicles in the Region increased by 27.6 percent as compared to 2021.



While last year’s figures stood at 250 clashes, 319 road accidents involving private vehicles were recorded between January and June this year.



“As at the end of June, we recorded 529 clashes on our roads. In these clashes that we recorded the number of vehicles that were involved in these clashes was 826. When we break the 826 down, we realize that commercial vehicles have 325 and private vehicles have 319.



"In fact, when you actually look at how they performed we realize that for the commercial vehicles there was a reduction of 5.2 percent against 2021, an increase of 27.6 percent for private vehicles.”



The Director for the NRSA in the Central Region, Miss Linda Afotey Annan explained to ATL FM NEWS the reason for the surge and said “When we look at our commercial vehicles, I believe that we have engaged them a lot. It is easy for us to have a vast number of commercial vehicles because they are all in one place.



"For instance, we can have them at the terminals. So, we believe that all these things are sinking down well with our drivers, and perhaps that is what is causing the reduction in the clashes involving commercial vehicles.”



To help address this issue, she explained that the NSRA will continue to engage the media to reach out to many people adding that they will also use social media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to disseminate information.



“Aside that we’ve sent a lot of letters to most of the institutions within the Central Region so that we get the opportunity to educate especially their drivers and even anyone who drives within those institutions. Currently, we have about three to five institutions that we have been called upon to educate their members on best road safety practices,” she added.



The Central Regional Director for NRSA is hopeful that with all the measures her outfit has adopted, the number of clashes involving private vehicles that will be recorded in the Central Region by the close of 2022 will be low.