C/R NAGRAT threatens to strike over COLA allowance

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Central Regional Secretariat of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has threatened to lay down its tools if the government fails to grant the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA) to its members at the end of June 2022.



According to the teachers, Ghanaian teachers have been under pervasive economic hardship making them live from hand to mouth owing to the high cost of living in the country.



The Regional Secretariat at a press conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, registered their displeasure over the Government’s deafening silence and apparent disinterest in the call for payment of Cost of Living Allowance to public sector workers.



Addressing the media, the Central Regional Chairperson of NAGRAT Mrs. Salamatu Gausu, said its Vice President Jacob Anaba, engaged authorities in a dialogue over their request for a 20% Cost of Living but the government seems to have no interest in their demands.



She added that they “cannot remain indifferent as we endure this agony with no end in sight.’’



They have however threatened that the government’s failure to grant them their request by the end of this month will compel them to lay down their tools until further notice.