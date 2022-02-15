C/R: Man set ablaze for allegedly stealing mobile phone

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

22 -year -old, Kojo Ampong, is in critical condition after he was ablaze at Enyan Dankeyira in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam district of the Central region for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.



According to report gathered by Atinka News Agyei Kwaku Mensah, the suspect tied the victim on a plantain tree with over 5 ropes and set him ablaze.



Reports indicated that the victim pleaded with the suspect to forgive him, because he had not taken any phone.



Some eyewitnesses claimed that it wasn’t the first time the suspect had allegedly done such a thing in the community.



They said, “the suspect and his boys are all wee boys and they demanded one thousand cedis before they could release the victim”.



Speaking in an interview with Atinka News Agyei Kwaku Mensah, the victim, Kojo Ampong said, he was at his house when three people approached him that someone wanted to see him but they later set him ablaze.



The victim also added that, he pleaded with them that he had not taken any phone.



The mother of the victim, Madam Emaa appealed to the IGP to take an immediate action and arrest the suspect.



The Assemblyman for Dankeyira North, Henry Okyire also called on the police to arrest the suspect.