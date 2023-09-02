C/R: Man arrested for hitting friend’s head with hammer over open defecation

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Kasoa District Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man Kwabena Brenya for attacking two persons with a hammer during an argument over open defecation in a compound house at Kasoa in the Central Region.



One of the victims is currently on admission at the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa and showing neurological signs.



In an interview, one of the victims Edmond Ampomah said the victim who is currently on admission nearly lost his life as he collapsed after his head was struck with a hammer by the suspect, Kwabena Brenya a commercial driver.



Edmond Amponsah revealed he went to Kwabena Brenya’s house to settle an open defecation case between his elder brother’s wife and the suspect.



He said, the suspect accused the woman of allowing her children to ease themselves on the compound.



Edmond Amponsah said on reaching the house, he was not aware the suspect had armed himself. He came out from his room without asking the victim any questions, pulled a hammer and crowbar from his room and struck his head resulting in a deep cut, leaving him in a pool of blood.



He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the suspect is at Kasoa Police Station assisting police investigation.