C/R: Live by motto of Police service – Regional Minister tells POLAS

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A delegation from the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) of the Ghana Police Service from the Central Regional Police Command has visited the Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan.



The delegation from the POLAS visited the Minister, Wednesday, 17 August 2022.



Issues discussed during the visit include preparations towards the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Women Policing in Ghana, which will be held on the theme: “Celebrating 70 years of Women Policing in Ghana, Her Evolution and Future.”



The Regional Minister congratulated the POLAS for working tirelessly to ensure peace and security in the region.



She commended them for their contribution towards the development of the region, through the protection of lives and properties.



She also urged them to hold fast to the motto of the Police Service: ‘Service with Integrity.’