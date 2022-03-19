You are here: HomeNews2022 03 19Article 1494122

Regional News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

C/R: Galamsey pit swallows 2 pregnant women at Denkyira-Ayanfuri

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

Two pregnant women have died at a galamsey pit at Denkyira-Ayanfuri in the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 17 March 2022.

According to eyewitnesses, 6 people including the 2 pregnant women, aged 25 and 35,got trapped in the pit.

Four, however, managed to escape unhurt while the 2 pregnant women died in the belly of the pit.

The 2 bodies were retrieved in a joint effort by the Ayanfuri police command with the help of some local residents.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Dunkwa Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Although galemsey has been banned, residents of the area still engage in it at night.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment