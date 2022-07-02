C/R: Fire Service appeals for equipment to support fire fighting

Regional News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Assistant Divisional fire officer in charge of safety at Kasoa Municipal, Gregory Joseph Martins, has urged corporate companies to provide the fire service with equipment because the government alone cannot meet all of their needs.



The safety officer claims that in order for the Awutu Senya East Municipal branch of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to be able to combat flames on tall structures, it needs support with equipment including hydraulic pumps, trucks, and hoses.



He made the request when the Kasoa Opeikumah- based Young Executive School (YES) made a donation of an undisclosed sum of money for the upkeep of fire hydrants as well as the acquisition of more hydrants, hoses, adapters, and other items that will assist them combat fires effectively.



On his side, Mr Francis Okye-ahene Essel, the Managing Director of YES, explained that the donation forms part of their shared social responsibility to give back to society.



“We decided to assist after learning about their difficulties and noticing that the fire department truck known as the fire tender wasn’t functioning. After the examination, they presented a bill, and we chose to contribute to make the vehicle functional once again”, he said.



In addition, he asserted that the Ghana fire service needs a lot of support given the frequency of daily fire outbreaks, which motivated him to make a donation.