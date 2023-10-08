C/R: FDA destroys tonnes of expired, unwholesome, and unregistered products

Regional News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Central Regional Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has incinerated 4.8 tonnes of expired, unwholesome, and unregistered products at the Nkanfoa Landfill site in Cape Coast.



There are 1.65 tonnes of herbal medications, 1.45 tonnes of allopathic medicines, 1.3 tonnes of food products, 0.28 tonnes of cosmetics, and 0.12 tonnes of home chemicals.



The products were confiscated from traders between January and September 2023 during market monitoring efforts in the region.



According to the FDA, others were also voluntary requests for disposal by wholesalers and retailers.



The exercise was carried out in accordance with Part 7, Section 132 of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.



FDA Regional Director Francisca Obeng advised traders to avoid selling unwholesome products to the public or face legal consequences.