C/R: Basic four pupil falls to death from coconut tree

Regional News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A nine-year-old Basic Four pupil of the Enyan Abaasa D/A Basic School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has died after falling from a tall coconut tree.



Information gathered by Class News indicates that the deceased, Master Paa Kwesi, went to the farm to plug some coconut and upon reaching the top of the Coconut tree, he allegedly saw a snake on top of the Coconut and as result allegedly jumped to his death.



The boy according to report is a known Coconut seller in the community when school is on vacation.



The deceased was buried Wednesday, April 20 2022, a day after he died