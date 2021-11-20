C/R: BECE girl defecates on herself in exam room

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A female candidate at the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at the Mankessim Senior High School Centre in the Central Region, defecated on herself after an invigilator prevented her from stepping out of the hall to attend to nature’s call.



The pupil from Beifikrom Basic School in the Central Region, who pleaded several times with the male invigilator to be allowed to use the washroom but was not allowed, defecated on her as she sat the exam.



She was compelled to sit through the exam after defecating on herself until some other teachers interceded.



She was later allowed to use the girls’ dormitory of the examination centre while some of her fellow pupils went to get her a new set of clothes from her house.



According to sources, the student had not been feeling well prior to the paper.



Her teachers were aware of her ill health.



This year’s BECE began on Monday, 15 November 2021.



The five-day exam was sat at all 2,158 centres across the country.



In all, 571,894 candidates were expected to take the exam.