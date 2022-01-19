C/R: Army of bees invade Jeikrodua township

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An army of bees have invaded Jeikrodua, a farming community in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region.



The distressed residents told Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, they are reeling over the presence of the army of bees in the area.



According to the residents, an octogenarian who was beaten by the bees has suffered bruises and is on admission and receiving treatment at the hospital.



The residents said all economic activities in the area have come to a halt as a result of the bee invasion.



Now people cannot move out of their rooms, they said.



The residents say the army of bees has taken over the unmotorable road that leads to the area.



The residents further complained that they have been neglected in the face of the crisis in the area.



They contested that in the face of neglect, they exercise their civic duties by voting every four years and, therefore, wondered why the authorities cannot come to their aid in times of need.



