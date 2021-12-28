By your logic Jesus Christ was a false prophet – #FixTheCountry lawyer takes on Police

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of the #FixTheCountry crusade has accused the Ghana Police Service of attempting to abuse press freedom and the religious rights of Ghanaians with their quest to regulate prophecies.



Barker-Vormawor said that the decision by the police to request evidence as basis for the credibility of a prophecy is an ‘oxymoron’.



He noted in a Facebook post that the content of the statement issued by the police on Monday, December 27, 2021 defeats some beliefs held by Christians.



“By the logic of the Ghana Police Service, there are several false prophets in the Bible, including Jesus himself,” he shared.



"Despise Charismatic churches all you want but this is both an attack on Press Freedom and Religious Rights. The idea of demanding evidence over religious pronouncements (prophecies) is in itself an oxymoron.



“For instance, the idea of hell is sure to put fear and panic in all of us; but that is its very purpose. It is also the fundamental premise of Christianity. Let’s be careful the doors we open to authoritarianism.



The Ghana Police Service on Monday issued a statement, prompting prophets on the need not to make prophecies that cause ‘fear and panic’.



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the Police statement said.







