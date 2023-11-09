By your definition, all MPs who visited mosques for votes are 'religious prostitutes?' – Dr. Ayew Afriye to NDC

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, Nana Ayew Afriye has questioned the rationale behind assertions by elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not a true Muslim.



NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George during an appearance on Metro TV labelled the newly-elected 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer as a ‘religious prostitute’ who does not deserve to be president.



According to Sam George, the vice president by some actions including receiving prayers from a Christian cleric and proclaiming Jesus as Lord and master savour makes him a false Muslim.



However, reacting to the statement in a Facebook post, Dr Ayew Afriye asserted that the NDC by their definition seem to suggest that all Christian MPs who have visited mosques to solicit for votes are also religious prostitutes.



“By the definition of the NDC, all parliamentary candidates/MPs for that matter politician Christians including me a Presbyterian, who have at all times during any election , attended mosque or met Imams to canvass for their support and that of their followers are RELIGIOUS PROSTITUTES. I AM A RELIGIOUS PROSTITUTE!!



"Smh...hmmm! have you during any campaign visited the mosque to worship & campaign to members of the Muslim faith for votes before?” the MP questioned.



What Sam George said:



“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia.



"If you like, you can take the Surah Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he added.



He continued “Bawumia goes to a church, claiming that Jesus Christ is our Lord and personal saviour. He is not a proper Muslim.”



The statement by Sam George has attracted various criticism including several social media who have accused him of dabbling in religious bigotry.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, November 4, 2023, was elected flagbearer of the NPP becoming the first Muslim and person of northern descent to attain the position within the ruling party.







