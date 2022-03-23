By-elections are of negative overall value – Bentil

Politics of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

A private legal practitioner Mr. Kofi Bentil has said the 1992 constitution must be amended to take out the need for by-elections.



He said the amendment should be done so that the party which holds the seat appoints a replacement if a Member of Parliament is removed.



In his view, by-elections only waste time and resources.



“Bye elections are wasteful rancorous dangerous and of negative overall value. I’ve said before and still believe we must amend our constitution so that the party which holds the seat appoints a replacement of an MP is removed.



“Till then, the parties can agree not to contest so we can save the money and stress. Of course, those people won’t agree so we will go through the pointless pain each time,” Mr. Bentil who is also Vice President of Imani Africa said in a Facebook post.



His comments come after a Court of Appeal in Cape Coast on Tuesday, March 22 struck out the appeal by Assin North lawmaker James Gyakye Quayson for non-compliance with court procedures.



Mr. Quayson had filed an appeal that was challenging a High court ruling that declared new parliamentary elections should be organized in the constituency.



The presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi, ruled that Mr. Quayson failed to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.