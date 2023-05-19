By-election not reason for fixing Kumawu town roads – Roads minister

Politics of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for Roads and Highways has debunked claims that fixing roads in Kumawu, in the Ashanti Region is a result of the upcoming by-election slated for 23rd May 2023.



According to the Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the timing of the ongoing road works in the constituency is a mere coincidence.



He explained the government had already awarded the road to contract before the unfortunate death of Philip Basoa the Member of parliament of the constituency.



Kumawu, the district capital of the Sekyere Kumawu district in the Ashanti region township roads has been asphalted days to the Sekyere Kumawu Constituency’s by-election on 23rd May 2023.



Work is also progressing steadily at Woraso, Bodomase, Besoro, and Kumawu-Effiduase highways as contractors work day and night to meet the deadline given to the project.



The Kumawu town alone will benefit from a 20 kilometers asphaltic road network, according to the sector minister.



Bodomase community will also get 2 kilometers of asphaltic roads, Woraso 2 kilometers, 10 kilometers Asokore, and 10 kilometers for the Afigyasi community.



The Asante Juaben through Effiduase to Kumawu road will equally be asphalted to create comfort for commuters to promote trade and agriculture in the district.



The roads and highways minister who inspected the progress of work stressed that improving the road network in Kumawu district has nothing to do with the upcoming by-election.



Kwasi Amoako-Attah pleaded with communities who are yet to benefit from the road infrastructure project to exercise patience and wait for their turn. He noted that demonstrations do not build roads.



Meanwhile, the national Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin who is busy campaigning in the constituency is confident the NDC’s candidate Kwasi Amankwaa will win the by-election.



He said the overnight road construction projects in the constituency can win the electorates who have already taken their decision.