Bwoy Phreeze releases colourful visuals for 'Sup'

Music of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: Kris Sowah, Contributor

Bwoy Phreeze Music frontliner, Bwoy Phreeze is here with the visuals to his song tagged “Sup”.



The video was directed by Richmond NW and produced by Veysigz.



With how this whole song came about, Bwoy Freezer narrated that he had a quarrel with his girl and that’s how he got the idea for this song.



Every artiste has a creative process and making this wasn’t an easy one. According to him, “It was difficult because I felt emotional. However, the feeling was not present throughout the recording session, so I had to take my time and be in an emotional mindset to complete the recording.”



However, they recorded this song several times because they had to get the right sound and make sure they get the perfect vibe for it.



He is currently working on his new EP scheduled for release this year.



