Buying property abroad is unnecessary, I want to leave a legacy in Ghana - UK based Ghanaian reveals

UK Based Ghanaian, Kofi Appiah has disclosed that he would rather create jobs and leave a legacy in Ghana than buy properties abroad.



In a chat with SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Kofi indicated that it will be a waste of time to build your life in a foreign country without leaving a legacy in your home country.



“Home is always home and we don't belong here. So it will be a waste of time to buy a property here. Rather, do something in your country because legacy is very important. It has always been my dream to go back to Ghana and create businesses there instead,” he shared.



Kofi likened Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy to the recent Presidents stating that “we will always remember Kwame Nkrumah for what he did. We don't even remember some of our past leaders because they did not leave a legacy.”



According to Kofi, he believes that traveling for greener pastures should only be for real hustlers who do not have qualifications for better jobs in Ghana.



“It is for those who could not attend school, taxi drivers, and those who have acquired a skill because if you have the degree and all, the white will never let you become the superior unless you are talented at what you do,” he added.



