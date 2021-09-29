Buying new presidential jet is a wasteful venture - NDC man to govt

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gabriel Maestro has described the decision by the government to purchase a new aircraft as a waste of public funds.



In his view, it is not a major issue confronting Ghanaians that requires any urgent attention at this time.



Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has disclosed that the “government is already in the process of acquiring a bigger jet for use.”



He said this at a press briefing at the Jubilee House on Monday, September 27, 2021.



Mr. Arhin was answering a question on whether the government intended buying a bigger aircraft to accommodate the President and his entourage on official foreign trips as the current presidential jet had proven inadequate for the purpose.



In his response, he indicated that the decision to buy a new jet was part of a cost-saving measure on the travels of the President.



Reacting, Gabriel Maestro noted that their serious crisis facing the nation including poor roads, access to healthcare, and other challenges, hence the need for the government to reconsider the decision.



He said the current Falcon jet is in good condition and the Defence Minister had also confirmed that the plane was in a good condition.



He advised the government to invest the money for the new jet into a more important venture.