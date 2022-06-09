Buy heat, fire resistant roofings - Alex Ntimoah urges residents along coastal lines

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: Kojo Baffour, Contributor

As part of measures put in place to solve all roofing related issues for persons living in coastal areas, a new roofing tile has been outdoored by Dophil Roofing Systems.



According to the production manager of the company, Alex Adu Ntimoah, the new roofing tiles are made from recycled plastic waste.



This also forms part to achieve zero plastic pollution globally.



Addressing the media during the World Environment Day on June 5, 2022 in Accra, Mr Ntimoah explained that the introduction of Ecophil is in accordance with SDG goal 12 to eliminate plastic waste in the system.



He stated that the new roofing tiles are heat and fire resistant, and has a longer lifespan.



“It doesn’t break, you can even pass a heavy duty truck over it it won’t break because it’s just not plastic. We’ve added other natural components not chemical to come up with the roofing tiles,” he said.



“If your building is along a coastal line, Ecophil is your surest bet”, Mr. Ntimoah stated.