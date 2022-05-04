Businessman remanded over US$98,700.00 satellite fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a businessman over a US$98,700.00 satellite fraud.



Daniel Kofi Ansah Akuffo denied the offence - defrauding by false pretence- and he is to make his next appearance on May 9, 2022.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh that Mr. Otniel Kwainoe, the complainant, was an entrepreneur and resident at Dansoman.



The prosecution said Akuffo, the accused person, was a businessman and in 2020, the complainant wanted to set up a Satellite Television Station and came into contact with the accused.



It said the accused person introduced himself to the complainant as an agent of Satellite Bird based in Dubai and could assist him set up the said station.

The prosecution said the accused person demanded and collected US$98,700.00 from the complainant to buy certain broadcasting equipment to set up the station within a month but failed.



The prosecution said all efforts made by the complainant to retrieve the money from the accused failed.



It said the matter was reported to the Police and the accused was invited several times to the police station to assist investigation but failed.



The prosecution said a criminal summon was prepared and served on him to appear before the Court.