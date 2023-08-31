Businessman installed ‘Odikro’ at Brenyi

Regional News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: GNA

The people of Brenyi in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region, had installed an Odikro (sub-chief) at a colourful ceremony, to lead the community towards achieving development and growth.



Nana Kwame Tawiah Okuragya I, known in private life as Benjamin Sam, a Businessman, promised to deliver on his mandate to help propel the development of the community.



After swearing the oath of allegiance to climax the occasion, he expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the honour bestowed upon him and thanked the people of Brenyi for their love and support, assuring them that he would live up to expectations.



He urged his people to live in harmony, respect one another, respect traditional authority and be law abiding, as he worked to improve the living standards of the people.



The Odikro pledged to ensure that all children of school-going age were educated, urging them to focus on their books and avoid premarital sex, hard drugs and other social vices.



He advised parents and guardians to consider the education of their children as a topmost priority as that would secure their future and the development of the community.



He later swore an oath of allegiance to Nana Idun Andoh X, the Omanhene of Kwamankese Traditional Area at his palace.



He urged Odikro not to lord his authority over the people but to see his position as an opportunity to lead and serve his people.



The Omanhene appealed to the people to remain united and pool their resources towards the socio-economic development of the traditional area.



He later charged the youth to rally behind him to ensure the rapid development of the town.



Brenyi is a farming community which has been without a chief for many decades.