Businessman granted GH¢80,000 bail for insurance fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Circuit Court in Accra has granted GH¢80,000.00 bail with two sureties to a businessman accused of insurance fraud.



Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court that Nana Adjoa Serwaa Addo, the complainant, is the Supervisor of Enterprise Insurance Airport Branch, Accra.



The prosecution said Takyi-Bonsu, is a businessman and an agent of Enterprise Insurance, and in August 2021, the complainant upon regular checks detected that, claims on vehicles with Registration numbers GR 2679-21 and GW 4142-19 belonging to McDanniels Kojo, a witness in the case, and few other vehicles, were fraudulently obtained.



Insp Ahiabor said a report was made to the police and the accused, who made the claims on behalf of the vehicle owners, was arrested for investigation.



The court heard that during the investigation it was established that, the accused approached McDaniels Kojo in March 2021, and informed him of an ongoing promotion by Enterprise Insurance for customers.



The witness became convinced and handed over his vehicles to the complainant to run the promotion on his behalf, the court heard.



Chief Insp Ahiabor said the businessman dismantled the front view of the vehicles and presented pictures of same to the insurance company together with two other vehicles with registration numbers GG 1404-20 and GE 9517-11 as third party vehicles involved in an accident.



The prosecution said without due diligence from the company, it paid claims of GH¢434,700.00 and GH¢11,000.00 respectively, for the two main vehicles and GH¢10,000.00 for the two third party vehicles to the businessman.



Chief Insp Ahiabor said the accused after receiving the money gave GH¢8,000.00 and GH¢2,500.00 for each vehicle to the witness, McDaniels Kojo, as a win from the promotion.



He said on July 13, 2021, the accused removed parts of eight vehicles and presented them to the company as theft.



Chief Insp Ahiabor said on the same day, the company inspected the vehicles (with parts removed)and made a payment of GH¢5,000.00 for each vehicle and a total of GH¢40,000.00 as theft claims for the eight vehicles.



He said the accused in total received GH¢495,700.00 from Enterprise Insurance Company.



Chief Insp Ahiabor said the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and refunded GH¢62,000.00 to the police.