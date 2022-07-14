Businessman granted GH¢100,000.00 bail over threat of death, assault

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: GNA

A Businessman, who allegedly assaulted one Esther Tuglo at Zongo Lane, Accra, has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



Li Yong Gang, a 44-year-old, was charged with assault, threat of death, and causing harm.



He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



The Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHS 100,000.00 with one surety.



The court ordered the Accused person to deposit his passport with the Registrar of the Court.



The bail was granted when the Court found out that the accused person has a fixed place of abode as prayed by his Counsel.



The case has been adjourned to August 3, 2022.



Police Inspector Eric Pobee, prosecuting, told the court that the complainants, Madam Esther Tuglo and Mr. Emmanuel Ansong, were employees in a footwear shop located at Zongo Lane, Accra, belonging to the accused person.



The prosecution said on July 7, 2022, the accused person reviewed a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in the shop and detected that another employee by the name Tulley had stolen from his drawer at the shop whilst Madam Tuglo, who witnessed the act, sat down unconcerned.



Inspector Pobee said on July 8, 2022, at about 0920 hours, as work was ongoing, at the shop, the accused person, armed with a knife violently confronted Madam Tuglo as to why she sat unconcern when her co-worker, Tulley was stealing money from the drawer.



The prosecution said the accused person held Madam Tuglo by the neck and threatened to kill her.



Inspector Pobee said Mr. Ansong intervened to prevent the accused person from stabbing Madam Tuglo where the accused person turned to Mr. Ansong and cut him with the knife in the neck.



The prosecution said Mr. Ansong sustained a deep wound on his neck and was rushed to Ussher Fort Hospital where he was admitted, treated, and discharged later.



A report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested.