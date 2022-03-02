Businessman donates security gadgets to Nungu Police

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: goal.com

The operations of the Nungua Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service have been boosted by the donation of surveillance gadgets by Nana Kweku Ofori Atta.



The Chief Executive Officer of Avcontech Security Masters on Monday, February 28,2022 presentation the gadgets to the police to enhance their surveillance activities.



Explaining the purpose of his donation, Nana Kweku Ofori Atta surmised that the gesture is to facilitate the work of the police.



He pointed out that the gadgets will enable the Nungua police combat crime in their area.



Receiving the gadgets, Chief Superintendent Asamoah Frimpong commended Nana Kweku Ofori Atta for the donation.



He espoused that the exercise will the police in their bid to combat crime.



He further appealed to Ghanaians to help the police combat crime in their areas.



Nana Kweku Ofori Atta has over the years assisted the police by donating modern gadgets to them.