Businessman allegedly steals boxes of containers valued at GHS336,327.00

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: GNA

A 25-year-old businessman has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing boxes of containers valued at GHC 336,327.00.



The complainant who was unwell entrusted the items to the accused person but Richard Yevugah rather stole them, according to Prosecution.



“The accused person used the containers to package his own products and sent same to Nigeria to be sold without the consent of the complainant,” Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor has said.



Yevugah, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, adjourned the case to June 29, 2022.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Abdul Mumuni Ahmed, a herbalist, produced moringa snuff as part of his herbal medicine practice while the accused person, a businessman, was the complainant’s employee. Both resided at Nima.



The Prosecution said the complainant employed the accused person to assist him in his moringa snuff production.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said the complainant imported 277 boxes of containers valued at GHC336,327.00 to be used for packaging the moringa products.



A few days after the importation of the boxes of containers, the complainant became sick and was unable to continue with production.



The Prosecution said the complainant before his sickness, rented a two room-apartment at Nima where the accused person assisted him to pack the said boxes into the rooms and kept the key.



On June 11, 2022, at about 1915 hours, the complainant received information from one Mr. Suraj Alhassan Ahmed, a witness in the case, that the accused person brought in a vehicle and loaded all the boxes away.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said the complainant rushed to the rooms and realised that all the boxes of containers were taken away and the room was empty.



The Prosecution said the complainant quickly rushed to meet the accused person in his house and subsequently brought him to the Nima Police Station where he made an official complaint.



During the investigation, the accused person admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement and told the Police that he took 100 boxes of the complainant’s containers and produced his personal snuff, and used the containers to do the packaging.



“The accused person used the containers for the packaging and sent same to Nigeria to be sold without the consent of the complainant,” the Prosecution said.