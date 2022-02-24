Businessman Hassan Zein wins injunction against APlus

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Businessman Hassan Zein sues Aplus



Lawyers advise general public against republishing defamatory comments



Business man demands GHC 10m from A Plus over defamatory publication



Lawyers for Ghanaian Businessman, Hassan Zein, have secured an injunction restraining Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A Plus from publishing any defamatory comments about him until the final determination of a substantive legal suit.



According to Graphic.con report, Zein's lawyer, Justice Abdulai of Crown Legal Bureau, advised the general public against republishing the said alleged defamatory comments after an Accra High Court on Monday, February 21, 2022.



It will be recalled that the businessman sued A Plus for defamation in December last year.



Mr Zein alleged that the defendant's use of his picture along with alleged defamatory comments posted on Facebook on December 6, 2021, were calculated to injure and destroy his hard-earned reputation.



He is seeking among others general damages of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHS 10,000,000.00) and an order directed at A Plus to retract the said defamatory comment and picture through the same medium used in defaming him.



Mr Zein also wants a perpetual injunction against the defendant from ever defaming him and an order for the payment of exemplary and punitive damages.



