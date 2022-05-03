Business picking up at Hamile border - CEPS

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: GNA

Business activities at the Hamile border in the Upper West Region are picking up slowly on Ghana's reopening of the borders with neighbouring countries.



The borders were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Importers from Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Senegal and Mauritania, who patronise the Hamile border had started coming in with goods and services.



Mr Clever Attuh–Ndro, Second in Command at the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority at Hamile border post, in an interview with the GNA, said revenue collection was also picking up sooner than expected.



He said sooner business would soon be at its peak, as vehicular movement had increased and importers had started bringing in cowhide, mostly from Guinea into the country.



Mr Attuh-Ndro, who is also the Assistant Revenue Officer, said, “We are now experiencing increase import volumes and we are okay now.”



He said smuggling across the border had reduced drastically and attributed it to the intensive education of the traders, especially agents and importers, on the need to avoid smuggling.



The Second in Command appealed to people who want to buy vehicles to always feel free and come to CEPS to assist them to get issues solved, saying “Don’t fear CEPS; we are there and ready to serve you”.