Business consultant, Ohempon Yeboah-Asiamah, enstooled as Paramount Chief of Atebubu

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: Aboagye Frank

A 42-year-old Fintech distribution and business consultant, Ohempon Yeboah-Asiamah, has been enstooled as the Paramount Chief of the Atebubu Traditional Area in the Bono East Region.



He replaces Nana Owusu Akyeaw Brempong II who joined his ancestors two years ago having ruled from 1973 to 2020.



The enstoolment process was in line with the customs and traditions of the chiefs and people of Atebubu which demands that a new Chief has to be enstooled following the demise of a chief before the final funeral rites can take place.



The culturally beautiful and class practices event took place at the forecourt of the Omanhene’s Palace with the Adontehene and Akwamuhene holding the right and left of the Omanhene-elect respectively on the stool three times whilst proclaiming “Today we are installing you on Nana Owusu Asare’s Stool”.



He afterward swore the oath of office to the chiefs, elders as well as the people and the chiefs and elders, in turn, swore the oath of allegiance to him.

He will now be confined for 40 days in line with tradition; of which, thirty-nine days will be spent at the Asamanfo House where he shall be taught the customs and traditions of the people.



He will leave for the Nkruwaso House on the thirty-ninth day and then to the Omanhene’s Palace.



Ohempon Yeboah-Asiamah, known in private life as Odehye Eric Yeboah-Asiamah was born on January 1, 1980, to Opanin Kofi Kwaah (WK) and Maame Abena Serwaah Amponsah, who is a member of the Asona Clan of the Atebubu Kyeremim Royal Family.



He had his basic education at the ATECOE Demonstration Basic School and continued to the Atebubu Senior High School where he completed in 1998.



Afterwards, he obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) in Marketing from the Sunyani Technical University in the year 2003.



Following his tertiary education, Odehye Eric Yeboah-Asiamah worked with Kinapharma Limited and Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited for a combined period of 3 years before traveling to Northern Cyprus in January 2007 for further studies at the European University of Lefke.



He graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management and received the first-place award for the highest achievement in the Master’s program (2007/2008 academic year, with a CGPA=3.90/4.00).



He returned to Ghana in 2009 and joined MTN, the leading telecommunication company in Ghana and was a key member of the team that first launched MTN Mobile Money (Fintech) services successfully in Ghana.



For over 12 years, he was very instrumental in establishing the necessary distribution structures and go-to-market plans and strategies to make MoMo service pervasive in Ghana by managing Greater Accra, Eastern, Oti, Volta, Central and Western Regions.



His passion for learning and knowledge sharing with like-minded professionals within the industry and other related sectors led him to pursue a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in Marketing at the University of Ghana Business School in 2013.



In addition to being a member of the American Marketing Association, Digital Frontier Institute, South Africa, and Financial Inclusion Forum Africa, he has followed his interest in academia with five (5) scholarly publications in top-tier peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of African Business, International Journal of Business and System Research, African Journal of Economics and Management Studies.



He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of two companies, FullMile Consult which is a strategy consulting, training and research boutique serving the Fintech industry and FullMile Construction and Real Estate Development which deals in quality concrete blocks and other building materials and offers consultancy services in building/road construction.



With a combined staff strength of over 25 workers, he has led the team to complete many projects.

In pursuit of higher academic laurels, Odehye enrolled in Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Marketing at the Digital Marketing Institute in Dublin, Ireland in 2018. He further obtained a Certificate in Digital Money at Digital Frontier Institute (Fletcher School at Tufts University) South Africa.



In 2019, he was admitted to MIT Sloan School of Management, Boston-USA for a nine (9) month Executive Certificate in Strategy and Innovation and recently, he joined Harvard Business School Online, Cambridge-USA in 2020 for six (6) months Credentials of Readiness [CORe] programme in preparation for doctoral studies.

He is currently a first-year doctoral fellow at Concordia University Chicago, USA.



Ohempon is married to a lovely wife, Mrs Anita Yeboah-Asiamah and they are blessed with four children.