Bushfires destroy several farms in Sunyani West

Regional News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



Farmers in some farming communities in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region are counting their losses due to the devastating effects of bushfires this year.



Several acres of maize, cocoa, cassava, cashew, and plantain farms in Aduonya, Plotso, Akaamu, Bepopo Kokoo, Ama Tawiakrom, Krobo Number 1, Krobo Number 2, and Pepewase depict the havoc caused by bushfire.



Also not spared by the raging fire are forest reserves located in some of the communities raising serious concerns that pragmatic actions have to be taken in combating bushfires in those areas.



According to the affected farmers, the situation has brought untold hardship on them because all their farm produce have been burnt.



Madam Akua Prudence, a farmer at Aduonya lamented how she lost everything she toiled for in the farming year to the bushfire.



“This year has been very bad for me. I lost everything because of bushfire as my maize and cassava farms have all been burnt so I don’t even know how I am going to mobilise money for the coming season as I lost everything”.



Another farmer at Pepewase, Augustine Dorney, who lost all his maize to fire told GhanaWeb that many farmers are still counting their losses and struggling to feed and look after their respective families.



Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the Aduonya Electoral Area, Raymond Kayeele has appealed to the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly (SWMA), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and the Forestry Commission (FC) to intensify bushfire education to prevent such occurrences in the future.



