Bushfires break down ECG transmission poles

Regional News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Eastern Region says indiscriminate bush burning is causing extensive damages to its poles carrying transmission lines, and disrupting electricity supply to many communities.



Mr. Emmanuel Halm, ECG Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview called on the public to help check bushfire outbreaks as it was causing hefty financial loss to the power distribution company.



He said the company had to always contend spending substantial money repairing damages done to electricity networks and transmission lines and poles.



Recently, he indicated, there were bush burning cases that led to electricity poles catching fire, and causing power outages in Mpraeso, Nkawkaw, Begoro, Asesewa, and Koforidua.



Such situations call for swift intervention by ECG officials to restore power to the affected communities, he said, which had high-cost implications in terms of securing funds to purchase poles and other materials for the repair works.



Aside the company loss, Mr. Halm reminded the public of general infrastructure loss, loss of lives and job losses, as well as destruction to household and industrial gadgets.



He, therefore, cautioned against haphazard bush burning practices for farming and hunting purposes because of their far-reaching consequences on livelihoods.



He said the practice must be discouraged because, "If these measures among others are well practised, it will sustain and ensure the smooth running of ECG operations in the region."