Bush fire kills two siblings at Nasia

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Reports reaching Rainbow Radio indicate that two children, age 6 and 15 have been burnt to death by bush fire in Nasia in the North East Region.



According to a witness, Abdul Latif, a resident of Nasia, who confirmed the incident, the two boys died while helping their father on his rice farm.



He disclosed that there was a fire near the rice farm where the children and their father went and that the father, sensing danger, asked the children to take shelter under a tree.“



“The man was trying to control the fire which was burning into his rice farm and when he turned he could not find the children.” Abdul Latif narrated.



Latif said the father returned home to inform his family of the disappearance of his children, and when a search team entered the bush, they discovered their bodies completely burnt to death.



The family has since notified the Walewale police command of the tragic incident.



