Bus conductor jailed for possessing 27 rolls of ‘weed’

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A driver’s mate Akwasi Duku has been sentenced to twelve months imprisonment after he was caught with twenty-seven rolls of ‘weed’.



Duku said he also operated as a local DJ, so on the day he was apprehended, his boss asked him to go for a programme at Bekwai Anyweam and when he was returning from the event, he met one of his friends who was carrying a bag.



“We are very good friends so he asked me to take his bag along with me while he attends to nature’s call in the bush after which he will follow up for it later,” he narrated.



Duku indicated that unknowing to him, the bag contained Indian hemp and his friend was on the police wanted list. He said police officers together with the Assembly Unit Committee Members for the area who got wind of information that my friend was in possession of ‘weed’ mobilised themselves to apprehend him.



He said he met the residents on his way with the bag and upon queries, he told them it belonged to his friend. “When I told them whom the bag belonged to, they confirmed it was the same person they were looking for but they said since they have seen me with the bag, they will take me to the police station to assist in investigations. I said all I could for them to set me free but they refused,” he said.



He said that at the police station, the police officers searched the bag, and to "my shock they counted twenty-seven rolls of ‘weed’," he cried.



Duku said he was immediately locked up behind bars and was arraigned before Court the next day without legal representation. The judge, he said remanded him into custody to reappear for the next sitting without a hearing.



"I was denied hearing for the three consecutive times I appeared before the court and was remanded. It was on the fourth hearing the judge granted me bail," he stated.



Duku said he had to present himself daily to the Court as part of the bail conditions but unfortunately he forfeited a day because he was injured in an accident. He said the police rearrested him and arraigned him before Court.



“When I was taken to court again, the judge did not give me a hearing and remanded me into custody for one week. When I went back to court, I raised my hand to object to my arrest because I had been granted bail already," he said.



He said the judge sentenced him to twelve months imprisonment after he admitted guilt to the charge of possessing weed.



"The judge fined me Two Thousand, Four Hundred Ghana cedis or in default serve a twelve-month jail term. I could not afford it," he said.



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) with funding from one of its donors, Antwiwaa Akua Fordjour, has paid Duku’s fine for his release.





Time With The Prisoner



CCF brings to fore stories of prison inmates to caution the general public on crime.