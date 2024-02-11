Burying my talent is a disservice to my nation – Apostle Onyinah sends cryptic message amid Bawumia running mate rumours

Politics of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah has become the topic of social media chatter following a recent post on social media.



The man of God was recently listed as one of the key contenders for the running mate position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) going into the 2024 presidential election.



While Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has yet to announce his running mate, Dr. Onyinah’s post seems to be feeding into the narrative of him gearing up for the political arena.



In his post dated February 10, 2024, the apostle noted the need for him to fulfill his purpose in life noting that failing to do so gives room for the bad nuts of society to rule over and destroy God’s creation.



“The Lord has a reason for creating me. Burying my talent and making it redundant is doing a disservice to my family, church, nation, and world. If I fail to speak, to work, to contribute, I allow the 'bad' minority to rule and dictate. Often, the silence of the majority or a good one helps the noisy minority destroy society or even rule. (From my script on Words of Wisdom),” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP in November 2023 and is set to contest the December general election with former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, as his main contender.



The choice for Dr. Bawumia’s running mate has seen several names being put forth with various arguments being made to support same.



The names of personalities such as Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has emerged as frontrunner with the argument of regional balance and the need for stronghold votes, being used as justification.



Those in favour of Apostle Onyinah are falling on the argument of religion as an extra boost for the ticket.



They believe his status and background in the Christian community will serve as a perfect compliment to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is a Muslim.



Apostle Opoku Onyinah currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Construction of Ghana’s controversial National Cathedral.







