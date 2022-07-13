Burnt excavators: My family wondered why I was still part of NPP - Kate Gyamfua shares ordeal

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

"I've let it go," says Kate Gyamfua, the Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the burning of some excavators belonging to her.



Kate Gyamfua who is the General Manager of Extra Gold Mining Company Limited had her excavators destroyed by the anti-galamsey task force during the crackdown on illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



She questioned the act insisting the mining company was engaged in responsible mining.



Speaking about the issue again on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kate Gyamfua described the situation as a victim caught in the middle of a shootout between two factions.



"I saw it as a shootout between the NPP and armed robbers and I was caught in the middle of it . . . I've legally done mining for thirty-six years . . . otherwise, I would have stayed bitter for a long time because the things destroyed cost almost $9m and they didn't belong to me . . . even my family members were wondering why I was still part of the NPP but with my passion, I don't think anything will separate me from the party," she indicated.



Listen to her interaction with Kwami Sefa Kayi in the video below:



