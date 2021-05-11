Burning of galamsey excavators apt – Abu Jinapor

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: 3 News

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, insists the government supports the actions of the military in burning excavators seized from illegal miners (galamseyers).



According to him, it is the order given and it must be carried out by the officers and men of the military to completely rid off illegal miners from the water bodies.



The minister stressed, small scale miners are not being harassed by the military as reported in the media.



He added all other operations have been suspended apart from the operation halt which is currently in force.



He called for support from all stakeholders to fight the menace.



He insisted, there is legal justification for burning the excavators by the military and also expressed worry over how the river bodies are being destroyed which needs all means possible to get the rivers back to their normal flow.



